Collector walks 8 km from Kodaikanal to inspect tribal villages in TN's Vellagavi

Along an eight-kilometre-long rough and rocky trail -- from Kodaikanal city to Vellagavi village -- around 20 district officials, led by Collector S Saravanan, on Sunday travelled on foot to visit the tribal villages on the way and received petitions directly from the residents.

During their journey that began on Sunday morning, through a terrain lacking proper road connectivity, the collector and the officials inspected the basic amenities for the settlements in remote locations and inquired the villagers about drainage facilities, power and water supply.

Several villagers submitted petitions seeking free patta, and some urged the district administration to build toilets near their houses, according to a press note from the collectorate. District forest officer (Kodaikanal) Yogeshkumar Meena accompanied the collector.

Once the officials reached Vellagavi, the villagers appreciated the administration's recent efforts to deliver Public Distribution System (PDS) goods on horseback to their doorstep. During the interaction, the collector gave assurance to take steps to construct a bridge connecting two villages -- Chennur and Periyur.

On their way back, the officials walked for approximately eight more kilometres through Adukkam village to reach Periyakulam in Theni district in the evening, added the press note.