Crushed stone, M-sand to cost Rs 1K more per tonne in TN

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Stone Quarries, Crusher Units and Lorry Owners Association on Monday announced that the price of per tonne of crushed stone, and M-Sand and P-Sand will increase by Rs 1,000 from Tuesday.

Addressing media after negotiations with Minister for Water Resources, Minerals and Mines Duraimurugan and other senior officials, K Chinnasamy, president of the association, said they are calling off the indefinite strike that started last week to demand the repeal of the increase in certain taxes and the introduction mineral-bearing land tax earlier this month.

Chinnasamy said the minister and officials explained the rationale behind the new and revised tax and why it cannot be withdrawn now. However, he added that the government allowed them to increase the price of the products to bear the additional expenditure due to revised tax.

Consequently, he said crushed stone will henceforth cost Rs 5,000 per tonne, M-Sand Rs 6,000 per tonne and P-Sand Rs 7,000 per tonne. He said that prices have not been increased beyond what is needed to cover the additional taxes they have to pay.

He appealed to the public and the construction sector to accept the increase and cooperate with those running the quarries since it has become unsustainable to sell at the present rates with increased tax.

Meanwhile, a release from the government said during the discussions on Monday, the representatives of the association were informed that orders regarding extension of lease, and amalgamation are to be released.

They were also assured their demands related to State Level Environment Impact Assessment Authority will be taken up with the authority and other demands will also be considered.