Delay in land allotment hits progress of TN's first medical devices testing lab

COIMBATORE: The state government is set to establish the first Medical Devices Testing Laboratory in Coimbatore district for Rs 29.67 crore. However, sources said the project is yet to commence due to delay in land identification process by the district administration.

The Medical Devices Rules, under the Drug and Cosmetics (D&C) Act, came into effect in January 2018, bringing medical devices under the broader umbrella of the Act. It required manufacturers, importers and sellers to obtain necessary permissions for their activities.

Testing medical devices at government-owned laboratories is also a part of the rules. However, the drug administration department in Tamil Nadu has not performed any tests on medical devices due to the lack of a specialised laboratory in the state. After long, the project was officially announced in December 2024. Health Minister Ma Subramanian officially announced the project during demands for grants, sources said.



Based on the proposal from the Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, the central government approved the plan of establishing a well-equipped NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) accredited laboratory for testing medical devices, including in-vitro diagnostics, exclusively in Coimbatore. In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the central and state government under the Strengthening of State Drug Regulatory System scheme, Rs 29.67 crore was allocated for the project in mid-2024-25, in a fund sharing ratio of 60:40 by the centre and the state, respectively.