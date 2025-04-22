DMK allies flay governor Ravi, Vice President Dhankar for planning conference with vice chancellors

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi’s meeting with vice chancellors scheduled for April 25 at the Nilgiris has drawn criticism from allies of the DMK, saying it is tantamount to contempt of the Supreme Court verdict of April 8.

Chief Minister MK Stalin convened a meeting with vice chancellors and registrars of 21 universities in Chennai on April 16, following the apex court ruling.

Amid growing demands from DMK’s allies for the governor’s resignation, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar raised a debate by criticising the judiciary over the ruling. Ravi’s upcoming meeting has been scheduled to be inaugurated by Dhankar.

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai said the party will stage black-flag protest in the Nilgiris on April 25.

The governor’s move violates the Supreme Court ruling which upheld the state government’s authority in university administration, the TNCC chief added.

He accused the governor and the vice president of undermining the Constitution and staging a coordinated attack on federal principles and higher education’s autonomy.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan said Ravi’s decision to host such a conference reflects his continued disregard for constitutional norms. He criticised the vice president, stating that Dhankar had acted similarly during his tenure as West Bengal governor.

CPM state secretary P Shanmugam appealed to the vice chancellors to boycott the meeting.