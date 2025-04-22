E-pass system at five checkposts for vehicles entering Nilgiris district

NILGIRIS: The e-pass system will be in place for vehicles at five checkposts starting Tuesday, based on the directives of the Madras High Court.

Vehicles will be allowed to enter Nilgiris district after e-pass check at Kallar, Kunjappanai, Masinagudi, Geddai and Melgudalur checkposts.

Nilgiris Additional Collector (Development) HR Kausik told TNIE that people traveling to Kerala from Karnataka, as well as Wayanad to Malapuram in Kerala have been passing through the checkposts at Naadukani and Pattavayan near Gudalur via Nilgiris. However, the collection of green tax continues at all checkposts.

"After the implementation of e-pass, we have seen travelers heading to neighbouring states such as Kerala and Karnataka are also waiting for e-pass clearance at checkposts. Hence, we have set up checkposts at Masinagudi and Melgudalur," said Kausik.

The Nilgiris district administration is in the process of setting up a boom barrier at Kallar checkpost for a hassle-free experience for tourists, replacing the manual checking process.

"We have started allowing a few vehicles on a trial basis to check the functioning of the boom barrier, starting Monday. We are also planning to set up similar boom barriers at other checkposts," said Kausik.