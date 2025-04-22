Elite bar plan sparks stir in Arumuganeri, over 200 detained in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: As many as 200 residents of Arumuganeri, including women, were detained after they blocked Thoothukudi -Tiruchendur road on Monday, in an agitation to prevent granting permission to establish TASMAC elite bar.

The protesters claimed that a few persons had requested the commissioner of prohibition and excise to demand a license for operating elite liquor bars at Arumuganeri. Residents of Arumuganeri were already worried with Tasmac bars being operated on its outskirts.

Contending that the elite liquor licence would further deteriorate the well-being of the youth and safety of women, the residents resorted to a road blockade agitation on the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road.

R Thangamani, a resident of Arumuganeri, said Tasmac liquor bar at the nearby village of Adaikalapuram led to unwanted troubles in the society, and the elite bar, likely to be established in the main bazaar, might trigger issues concerning the safety of women and the public as there are over 20 temples and five churches between Arumuganeri railway gate and Adaikalapuram, and seven schools on the Arumuganeri main bazaar. Besides this, the Thoothukudi-Tiruchendur road is also highly visited by Tiruchendur Murugan temple devotees.

Tiruchendur DSP Maheshkumar held a peace talk with the protesters who were relentless, as revenue officials did not join the talk. Tiruchendur tasildar spoke with the agitators at the private mahal. The vehicle transportation was diverted through Kayalpattinam.