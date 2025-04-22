Kin of deceased refute government's claim on food contamination in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: The district health department on Monday said water samples collected from houses in a few Woraiyur wards were “safe” and contamination was not the reason for the deaths of three persons that happened in the last two days. However, the relatives of victims refute the government’s claim that people fell ill after consuming food distributed during the Chithirai festival held on April 14 and believe water drawn from public pipes caused it.

The localities worst affected include Panickan Street (ward 8) and Minnappan Street (10). G Latha (57) of Mela Minnappan Street died in her home on Saturday morning. Her husband D Govindaraj refuted the official version of heart ailment and said she died due to severe diarrhoea, following consumption of water from a public pipe two days earlier. “She didn’t eat anything from the festival, and we didn’t opt for an autopsy,” he said.

M Priyanka (4) died on Saturday afternoon while being taken to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital (MGMGH) from the Woraiyur PHC. According to her father, N Muralidharan, she showed symptoms of vomiting and diarrhoea. Autopsy was performed on Sunday.

The family of Lakshmi (85), who died the same day, also claimed that she had been in good health. The family also did not opt for an autopsy.