Madras HC lifts attachment order on Sivaji Ganesan’s house

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has lifted its order to attach parts of the late actor Sivaji Ganesan’s bungalow in a loan default case involving his son Ramkumar Ganesan and grandson Dusshyanth Ramkumar. Justice Abdul Quddhose passed the order on Monday while allowing an application filed by Ramkumar’s brother and actor Prabhu Ganesan, who claimed full ownership of the property.

The court, on February 10, issued the order based on an execution petition filed by Dhanabakkiam Enterprises. The firm had lent Rs 3.74 crore in 2017 to Dusshyanth’s company, Eshan Productions, to finance the movie ‘Jagajala Killadi’. As the loan was not repaid, the firm approached the court and an arbitrator was appointed.

On May 5, 2024, the arbitrator directed payment of Rs 9.02 crore, including interest. The order was not complied with, prompting Dhanabakkiam Enterprises to seek attachment of properties for recovery of Rs 9.39 crore. However, Prabhu approached the court stating that he is the sole owner of the bungalow and that Ramkumar has no share in the property. He submitted documents to support his claim.

Following this, the court directed Ramkumar to file an affidavit, in which he confirmed he holds no stake in the bungalow.

Going through the documents submitted, Justice Quddhose said, “For the foregoing reasons, it is clear the applicant (actor Prabhu) is undoubtedly the absolute owner of the attached property and the respondents/judgment debtors do not have any right, title or interest in it.“