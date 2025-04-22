Tamil Nadu

Man arrested for strangling pregnant lover to death, burning her body in TN's Dindigul

After inquiries, the police established the woman’s identity as Mariyammal (22), a resident of Madurai who worked at a textile shop in the town.
The girl asked Pravin to marry her, but he refused. Since the girl persisted, on April 12, Pravin took her to an isolated location in Amaithisolai and strangled her to death using her shawl.
The girl asked Pravin to marry her, but he refused. Since the girl persisted, on April 12, Pravin took her to an isolated location in Amaithisolai and strangled her to death using her shawl. (File photo | ANI)
Express News Service
Updated on
1 min read

DINDIGUL: A 27-year-old man was arrested on Saturday night for murdering and burning his girl friend at Kannivadi in Dindigul.

According to police, on April 13, locals found the half-burned body of a woman in Amaidhi Solai near Dharmathupatti-Pandimalai Road in Oddanchatram. Kannivadi Police had registered a case and initiated an investigation.

After inquiries, the police established the woman’s identity as Mariyammal (22), a resident of Madurai who worked at a textile shop in the town. The police said the woman was in a relationship with the suspect, Pravin (27) of Dindigul, and had become pregnant.

The girl asked Pravin to marry her, but he refused. Since the girl persisted, on April 12, Pravin took her to an isolated location in Amaithisolai and strangled her to death using her shawl. He then burnt the body.

arrested
strangled to death

Related Stories

No stories found.

X
Open in App
The New Indian Express
www.newindianexpress.com