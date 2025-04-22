MLA sentenced to three months jail for obstructing government officers in Tamil Nadu

KANNIYAKUMARI: Nagercoil Principal Sub Court on Monday awarded three-month imprisonment to Killiyoor MLA and Congress Assembly floor leader S Rajesh Kumar and two more people in a case for deterring public servants from discharging their duty in 2014.

Karungal police in 2014 filed a case against Joseph, his son Pauldurai, Subitha, Ditto, S Rajesh Kumar and Amosh. They prevented public servants, including the then Vilavancode tahsildar and revenue officials, from discharging their duty, while they were on their way to prevent the construction of a compound wall on a kalam poramboke land in Mel Midalam. Joseph, Pauldurai and Ditto died during trial. Additional Public Prosecutor JR Hercules had appeared for the prosecution.

Nagercoil Principal Sub Court Judge S Assan Mohamed awarded the sentence and imposed a fine of Rs 100 each on Kumar, Amosh and Subitha. The judge also awarded a simple imprisonment for three months and a Rs 100 penalty under Section 353 read with 149 of IPC.