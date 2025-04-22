NTK will witness growth in upcoming elections, says party chief Seeman

CUDDALORE: The Naam Tamilar Katchi(NTK) will witness growth in the upcoming elections, said the party's chief coordinator Seeman on Monday.
Speaking to reporters after a party meeting in Cuddalore, Seeman said, "It is not a rule that a party can come to power only by forming alliances. What is needed is strong ideology and clear objectives. We trust and love the people. NTK is a party that has gained recognition by contesting independently in Tamil Nadu.
"You have seen Sivanattam (Shiva Tandava), and in this election, you will witness Seeman’s performance. Those who won five or 10 seats through alliances, what have they done for the people? We are not here for political business, but for political liberation."
Referring to alliance speculations, he said, "Let us not spread rumours about the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The issue in PMK is an internal one between Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss. It has to be resolved internally. The issue will be resolved in the conference scheduled for May 11. If I’m invited to the conference, I will attend and speak."
Commenting on his earlier remarks about party members joining actor Vijay's party, he said, "They surely will join some other party, instead of anything, I asked them to join Thambi (brother) Vijay's party. First he has to let them in his party. But, he won't allow them as he may think that they tortured Annan (myself), and will torture him."
Further, Seeman criticised the state and central governments, saying, "Rainwater is wasted and flows into the sea; no measures are taken to conserve it. It was during the DMK-Congress rule that the NEET exam was introduced, Katchatheevu was handed over, and TN’s rights over Cauvery water were affected. Now, they pass resolutions and act like a drama. The state government doesn’t understand what is important and what is development. They’ve taken up the construction of an airport over 5,000 acres. If I say I’ll dig a lake, my people will voluntarily give land."
When asked about potential alliances, he said, "Only if someone accepts the principles of NTK and is ready to exclude Indian Dravidian parties, we may consider forming an alliance. But no one will come forward, because alliances today revolve around how many seats and how much cash is involved - neither of which we have. Tell me what the parties that formed alliances have achieved. NTK, which is contesting alone for the fifth time, believes that temporary setbacks must not be chosen over permanent victories. We will see remarkable growth in this election."
PMK functionaries invite Seeman to Chithirai Full Moon Conference
During his visit to the Cuddalore district, Seeman visited the residence of party functionaries in Parangipettai. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) functionaries met him and handed over an invitation for the Chithirai Full Moon Conference, scheduled to be held on May 11 at Mahabalipuram.