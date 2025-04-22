NTK will witness growth in upcoming elections, says party chief Seeman

CUDDALORE: The Naam Tamilar Katchi(NTK) will witness growth in the upcoming elections, said the party's chief coordinator Seeman on Monday.

Speaking to reporters after a party meeting in Cuddalore, Seeman said, "It is not a rule that a party can come to power only by forming alliances. What is needed is strong ideology and clear objectives. We trust and love the people. NTK is a party that has gained recognition by contesting independently in Tamil Nadu.

"You have seen Sivanattam (Shiva Tandava), and in this election, you will witness Seeman’s performance. Those who won five or 10 seats through alliances, what have they done for the people? We are not here for political business, but for political liberation."

Referring to alliance speculations, he said, "Let us not spread rumours about the AIADMK-BJP alliance. The issue in PMK is an internal one between Ramadoss and Anbumani Ramadoss. It has to be resolved internally. The issue will be resolved in the conference scheduled for May 11. If I’m invited to the conference, I will attend and speak."

Commenting on his earlier remarks about party members joining actor Vijay's party, he said, "They surely will join some other party, instead of anything, I asked them to join Thambi (brother) Vijay's party. First he has to let them in his party. But, he won't allow them as he may think that they tortured Annan (myself), and will torture him."