Passenger shelter worth Rs 11 lakh suffers roof damage within two days of inauguration in TN

VELLORE: A newly-constructed passenger shelter in the Chittoorgate area of Seevur Panchayat, near Gudiyatham in Vellore district, suffered damage to its roof just two days after its inauguration, raising serious concerns over the construction quality and project oversight.

According to official sources, the shelter was built at an estimated cost of Rs 11 lakh under the Member of Parliament Local Area Development (MPLAD) scheme, with funds allocated by Vellore MP Kathir Anand. The facility was inaugurated on Friday (April 18) by MP Kathir Anand and Gudiyatham MLA Amalu.

However, within 48 hours of its inauguration, the roof developed visible damage. Local residents alleged that the structure had been built without proper quality control. "The finishing work is also incomplete and poorly executed," a source added.

It is learnt that upon receiving complaints, the contractors concerned swung into action and carried out overnight repair work to restore the damaged roof. Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, as the shelter was unoccupied at the time of the incident.

“Authorities must conduct a thorough inspection and ensure public infrastructure is built to quality and safety standards,” said a resident of Seevur Panchayat.