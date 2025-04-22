Pocso case against four Isha Yoga staff over assault on boy in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: After a woman raised allegations of sexual assault of her child at the Isha Yoga Home School in Coimbatore, an FIR was filed against four Isha Yoga staff under the Pocso Act in January this year, and a police investigation is under way.

The complaint was lodged by a 46-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh, who detailed a series of incidents that allegedly occurred between 2017 and 2019, involving her son and a former student at the institution.

The complainant said her son was subjected to repeated sexual assault and harassment by a fellow student, as well as physical assaults and threats.

Despite the incidents being reported to the school’s house parents, principal, and general coordinator, no substantial action was taken by the Isha Yoga management, the complainant stated.