Tamil Nadu leaders hail Pope Francis for progressive ideals

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, and leaders of various political parties condoled the passing of Pope Francis, describing it as a profound global loss.

In his message, Stalin said he was deeply saddened by the demise of Pope Francis, calling him a transformative leader who guided the Catholic Church with progressive ideals and moral conviction. “He brought humility, courage and empathy to the papacy. His dedication to the poor, embrace of the marginalised, and advocacy for justice and interfaith dialogue earned him global respect,” the chief minister said.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, in a message on X, said, “His life was a beacon of compassion, humility and unwavering faith. The world has lost a spiritual leader who inspired millions with his message of peace, love and unity.”

BJP state president Nainar Nagenthran expressed deep sorrow and said, “I pray that the holy soul of the Pope, who dedicated his entire life tirelessly to spiritual service, social equality and interfaith harmony, finds eternal rest at the feet of the Almighty.”

TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai, PMK founder S Ramadoss and MDMK general secretary Vaiko also expressed condolences.