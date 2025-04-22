TN Health Minister announces 1k aid for kids with HIV, addition of 500 PG medical seats

CHENNAI: Health Minister M A Subramanian on Monday announced the setting up of 642 new sub-health centres, Rs 1,000 per month aid for children with HIV and addition of 500 more PG medical seats, while replying to the discussion on the demand for grants for his department.

Subramanian said the sub-health centres will be set up in areas where the population exceeds 10,000. The cash assistance to each of the 7,618 children affected by HIV/AIDS will be funded through the Tamil Nadu Trust launched by former chief minister M Karunanidhi.

The 500 PG seats will be added across 13 government medical colleges and the Kalaignar Centenary Super Specialty Hospital. In a move to recognise the contributions of organ donors, a ‘Wall of honour’ will be established at all government medical college hospitals.

Subramanian announced several other infrastructure projects aimed at improving public health facilities, including the construction of additional buildings at 50 GHs in 21 districts at a cost of Rs 164.5 crore.

To ensure follow-up nutrition for infants, the government will launch the ‘Chief Minister Child Protection Box’ scheme, under which 50,000 children discharged from special newborn care units will receive Iron, Vitamin D3 and multivitamin supplements.

Dialysis facilities will be introduced at 50 upgraded primary health centres. To modernise diagnostic and treatment capabilities, government hospitals across the state will receive new medical equipment worth Rs 235 crore in the coming year.

PET-CT scanners will be installed at four government hospitals through public-private partnerships. LINAC and CT simulators for advanced cancer treatment will be provided to two medical college hospitals.

The minister also added that in the last four years, the number of outpatients visiting government hospitals has increased by 56%, in-patients by 43% and surgeries by 61%. He said this reflects growing public confidence in government healthcare facilities, with usage among high and middle income groups doubling in recent years.