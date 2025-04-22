Woman seeks protection for husband from fake encounter in Tamil Nadu

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday directed the Madurai SP to consider a plea made by the wife of history-sheeter S Kalimuthu alias Vellaikaali, seeking protection for her husband, if he is taken into police custody in connection with a recent murder.

The petitioner, K Divya, alleged that the police killed her husband’s friend V Subhash Chandra Bose, who was one of the accused in the murder of Kaleeswaran, in a “fake encounter” on March 31.

She alleged that the police are now plotting to kill her husband also in the same manner by taking him into custody.

Though she gave a representation to the police on April 10, the same has not been considered, she claimed and sought the above direction. Justice P Dhanabal directed the SP to consider her representation and take a decision within a month.