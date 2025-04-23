100 sportspersons will get government jobs this year: Dy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin

CHENNAI: Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin on Tuesday said under the 3% reservation in government employment for sportspersons, 100 people will be given jobs in government and public sector undertakings during the current year like how 104 got jobs last year.

Replying to questions raised by N Sinthanai Selvan (VCK), Udhayanidhi said under the 3% quota, sportspersons have also been appointed as police personnel. Last year, of the 104 who were given jobs, 11 were appointed as constables.

Now, the Sports Development Authority of Tamil Nadu has called for applications for 32 vacancies for sub-inspectors. Very soon, similar applications will be invited for the post of constables.

Besides, five differently abled sportspersons have been given government jobs. In the current year, of the 100 sportspersons to be appointed, there will be at least 25 differently abled persons.

The Deputy CM also explained the assistance given to differently abled in the sports sector. So far, 198 para players have received `4.5 crore assistance from the Champions Foundation. Cash incentives to the tune of `27 crore have also been given to 196 para players.