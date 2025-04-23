57 clear UPSC exam from Tamil Nadu, 50 backed by ‘Naan Mudhalvan’

CHENNAI: Candidates from Tamil Nadu appearing for the Civil Service Examination have done notably better this year as demonstrated by the 2024 results released by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday, with at least 57 from the state clearing the exam, compared to the 45 last year.

Significantly, 50 out of the 57 availed of the state government’s scholarship under the Naan Mudhalvan scheme. Of the 50, 18—including the state topper— prepared through the government’s free residential coaching facility under the scheme.

The All India Rank one (AIR 1) was secured by Shakti Dubey from Uttar Pradesh, one among the three women in the top five. Haryana’s Harshita Goyal and Maharashtra’s Dongre Archit Parag placed second and third respectively.

This time, five candidates from TN placed in the top 50, with B Sivachandran securing 23rd AIR. Gee Gee A S secured 25th rank in the country and came second in Tamil Nadu, while Subash Karthik, R Monika and Pavitra P from the state secured 29th, 39th and 42nd AIR respectively.

‘TN should aspire to repeat its 2014 performance in future UPSC exams’

Last year, the state topper had secured 41st AIR and only five from TN placed in the top 100. Although accurate state-wise numbers are still awaited, data compiled by retired IAS officers and coaching centres show that, of the 1,009 successful candidates, at least 57 are from Tamil Nadu. They said the numbers could rise further as some TN candidates have opted to appear for the exam from centres outside the state too.