After SC rap, Governor okays Bill to recognise Tamil Nadu private universities

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has notified the Tamil Nadu Private Universities (Amendment) Act of 2024, thereby bringing eight private universities in alignment with how a university is recognised as per Section 2 (f) of the University Grants Commission (UGC) Act.

The notification followed Governor R N Ravi granting assent to the Bill, one day after the Supreme Court, in its ruling on April 8, reproached him for sitting on bills for long and granted “deemed assent” to 10 other bills.

The eight universities included in the amendment are Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan (Tiruchy), Sree Anusuya (Villupuram), Sri Venkateswaraa (Thoothukudi), NMV (Virudhunagar), Takshashila (Villupuram), Joy (Tirunelveli), Jeppiaar (Chennai) and St Joseph (Villupuram).

A Bill to amend the original Tamil Nadu Private Universities (TNPU) Act, 2019, was first passed by the Assembly in October 2023 to bring seven private universities in line with the UGC Act, but it did not receive the governor’s assent.

In December 2024, the Assembly passed a fresh amendment to the TNPU Act to bring eight universities in line with the UGC Act, including one that had come into existence in March 2024. However, this was also pending with the governor until the SC verdict.

Though intended for the same purpose, the 2024 Bill differed from the 2023 Bill as it further fine-tuned the TNPU Act in defining how a new private university can be recognised under the Act solely through an act of legislature.