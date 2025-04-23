City corp seizes five stray cows in Vellore, slaps Rs 5,000 fine on owners after traffic chaos

VELLORE: The city corporation on Tuesday seized as many as five cows roaming on the main roads at Old Bus Stand, near Sarathi Maligai on Anna Salai, and Gandhi Nagar, besides penalising their owners with a Rs 5,000 fine. The owners are yet to pay the fine. The action came after local media reports highlighted the struggle of residents, especially motorists, as the cows wandered onto the main roads, creating traffic congestion.

Speaking to TNIE, the sanitary inspector of Zone 2 said, “We are penalising the owners with a fine of Rs 5,000 so that they don't repeat the mistake. We plan to continue the exercise for one week.”

Corporation officials convened a meeting with nearly 200 cattle owners in late 2023 without bringing any results. The official said the seized cows are at the zone office in Sathuvachari.

“Earlier, we used to keep them at Goshalas, but the staff there said the owners threatened them and took back their cows after four to five days. So, we later posted police officers to provide security at the Goshalas, but that was not sustainable. When police leave for other duties, the owners come back to threaten.”

Hence, the official said, the cows are kept at the zone office and are fed properly. The issue has been a long-standing problem in Vellore with residents complaining about accidents and traffic snarls created by cattle. Some have also reported that stray cattle are attacking people.

However, it has to be noted that the owners leaving the cattle to wander are making the animals prone to accidents when they wander onto main roads. On several occasions, they do not know how to cross the streets and run in various directions, in panic, and have to sleep in the hot sun or rain. Cattle are also scrambling for food in garbage, sewage canals, and street corners.