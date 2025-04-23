Coconut farmers in Madurai flag pest attack, officials say it is not widespread

MADURAI: Coconut farmers across Madurai are grappling with severe Rugose Spiralling Whitefily (RSWF) pest attack, which has significantly reduced yield. The farmers have urged the Tamil Nadu government to conduct a detailed study on the issue to prevent it from further spreading in the district. However, the horticulture department has downplayed the situation, claiming that the impact is minimal in the district. Coconut cultivation spans approximately 10,200 hectares in the district.

Over the past few months, the RSWF pest has reportedly infested several part of Madurai, with farmers alleging crop damage despite awareness programmes conducted by the horticulture department.

Speaking to TNIE, N Arun, a coconut farmer from Kottampatti said, “Four years ago, such pest attack was reported and now from old trees to six-month-old plants have been again affected by the RSWF pests. Usually, we would harvest coconut eight times a year, but this year we can hardly harvest three times. Proper study has to be done and preventive measures have to be taken to address this issue.”

Arun also pointed out the financial burden of suggested pest control methods. “Using yellow sticky traps and other solutions costs around Rs 200–350. The government should offer subsidies to help farmers adopt these measures,” he added.

However, the horticulture department officials stated that there is no major outbreak caused and the department is conducting block level awareness programmes to emphasise the farmers about the preventive measures to control the pest issues.

Dr K Suresh, Associate Professor of Entomology at Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Agricultural College, Madurai, confirmed the presence of RSWF in parts of the district. “The pest has particularly affected dwarf and hybrid varieties more than tall coconut trees. These sap-sucking insects feed on the leaves and weaken the trees. It is a preventable pest and farmers can install yellow sticky traps in trees, use water spray in lower leaf and use 5 ml of Neem oil spray to prevent the pest attack.