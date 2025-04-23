Don’t let opponents take advantage of your eloquence, Stalin advises PTR

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin offered pointed advice to IT minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan during the launch of a biography of the latter’s grandfather PT Rajan, stating his words should not add fuel to the opponents’ attempts to slander.

Addressing the launch in which senior ministers and MLAs took part, the CM said PTR is skillful in making strong and intellectually sound arguments. “I would like to advise him that his eloquence should be his strength, not his weakness,” the CM said, adding the minister exactly knew why he is saying this.

“Our opponents have the strange ability to make a fuss over nothing. Your words should not become fodder for them,” Stalin said.

The CM added that he is duty bound to advise the minister not only in his capacity as party president but also as someone who cares for PTR. “I hope Palanivel Thiaga Rajan, who always heeds my advice, will surely understand the meaning and the depth in my advice,” Stalin said.

The CM’s advice came in the backdrop of PTR’s remarks in the Assembly on Monday over fund allocation.

Pointing to the event’s invitation mentioning PT Rajan as the last leader of the Justice Party, Stalin said the party did not cease to exist and the present DMK government is an extension of the Justice Party government.

Earlier, in his welcome address, PTR said the country is now surrounded by the darkness of authoritarianism and Chief Minister Stalin is fighting to protect the state rights.