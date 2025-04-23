Madhya Pradesh education dept team visits Auroville to explore NEP-linked, holistic learning tie-ups

VILLUPURAM: A delegation from the Madhya Pradesh Education Department visited the Auroville Foundation on Tuesday to explore collaborations in holistic education, sustainable development, and implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The delegation included senior officials such as Kamna Acharya, Additional Director, Pramod Singh, Deputy Director, Sashikant Kubrelay, Assistant Director, Nishikant Joshi, Officer on Special Duty, and Ashok Patke, Project Officer.

Dr. Jayanti S Ravi, Additional Chief Secretary of Gujarat and Secretary of the Auroville Foundation, addressed the delegation virtually. She said, “It is important to spread Auroville’s integral education model, based on the philosophy of Sri Aurobindo and The Mother, across the country. We look forward to a deep and long-term collaboration with Madhya Pradesh.”

A press statement from the Auroville Foundation noted that the delegation held detailed discussions with Auroville officials on the institution’s educational approach. The model emphasizes experiential and out-of-classroom learning and aligns with NEP 2020 guidelines.

“Plans were laid out to implement a cascade training model in Madhya Pradesh for over 2.5 lakh teachers. Auroville will train master trainers who will then impart holistic teaching methodologies throughout the state,” the statement said.

The proposal to establish a Madhya Pradesh Bhavan in Auroville was also discussed. Originally supported by former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the proposed facility would serve as a centre for long-term teacher training and educational collaboration.

Dr. Sanjeev Ranganathan, Chairman of the Sri Aurobindo International Institute of Educational Research (SAIIER), presented key components of Auroville’s educational practices. He explained that Auroville’s approach includes development of physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual aspects of students.

Collaborative projects in areas such as green buildings, renewable energy, and sustainable community development were also part of the discussions.

The Auroville Foundation added that 100 teachers from Madhya Pradesh will be selected for training in holistic pedagogy during the upcoming summer vacation.

“The visiting delegation will tour Auroville’s schools and meet with trainers to explore future collaborations in curriculum innovation, physical education, and teacher empowerment,” the statement said.

Both parties agreed to hold further meetings to take the partnership forward.