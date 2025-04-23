Outrage in Kovai over public toilet named after Kakkan, Anna Durai

COIMBATORE: A public toilet in Coimbatore's Anna Nagar has stirred controversy after names of Congress leader S Kakkan and Dravidian icon CN Annadurai were found painted on its walls. The facility located in ward 95 under the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) had been recently renovated and repainted, bringing fresh attention to an old inscription that left many shocked and angered.

The words 'CCMC South Zone, ward 95, Modern Toilet in Memory of Freedom Fighter Kakkan and Perarignar Anna' were found on the newly painted wall, sparking outrage among residents and political parties alike. A video of the facility quickly went viral on social media, drawing widespread criticism.

Political leaders across party lines, including those from the AIADMK and BJP, strongly condemned the act. Former BJP state president Annamalai also weighed in, calling it deeply disrespectful. Congress Councillor S Sankar of ward 74 filed an official petition with the CCMC commissioner and mayor demanding immediate action.

In response, CCMC officials acted swiftly on Tuesday with a team led by Assistant Commissioner Kumaran, Assistant Executive Engineer Kanagaraj, and Assistant Engineer Saranya visiting the spot on Tuesday. The team removed the controversial text by repainting the wall.

The CCMC said the toilet was constructed and opened in 2010 and the names had been present since then. However, they explained that the recent repainting unintentionally brought the faded lettering back into prominence, leading to the misunderstanding and backlash. This is not the first incident of outrage due to a public toilet in Coimbatore. A few years ago, a twin-seater toilet built in Puliyakulam had also drawn criticism.