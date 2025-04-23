Puducherry Speaker R Selvam meets Union Minister Mandaviya, sparks political buzz

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Legislative Assembly Speaker R Selvam, who is currently in New Delhi, met Union Minister for Labour, Employment, Youth Affairs and Sports Mansukh L Mandaviya on Tuesday, fuelling political speculation in the union territory.

The meeting gains significance as Mandaviya was recently appointed as the BJP’s Election In-Charge for Puducherry, and the party’s national leadership is expected to announce a new state president shortly. Political observers view Selvam’s meeting with the union minister in this context as a potential indication of behind-the-scenes developments.

In a separate engagement, Speaker Selvam also called on the Vice President of India and Chancellor of the Puducherry Central University, Jagdeep Dhankhar, at the latter’s official residence.

According to a release issued by the Speaker’s office, Selvam appealed to the vice president to ensure that 25% of seats across all departments of the Central University are reserved for students from Puducherry. Vice President Dhankhar allegedly assured that appropriate measures would be taken to safeguard the interests of local students.