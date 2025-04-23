Raj Bhavan denounces reports linking VCs Meet with recent SC verdict

CHENNAI: The Raj Bhavan on Wednesday strongly denounced what it termed “scandalous” media reports linking the upcoming annual conference of vice-chancellors in the State with the recent Supreme Court judgment, dismissing the connection as baseless and politically motivated.

A statement from the Raj Bhavan said, “These reports are scandalous and far from the truth.” It further clarified that the conference was a well-planned academic exercise aimed at improving the quality of higher education and had nothing to do with any political tussle.

“Preparations for each year’s conference begin several months in advance. Meetings with the vice-chancellors and eminent experts from academia and industry are held to design the structure of the conference, select topics and themes for deliberation, and identify the eminent resource persons across the country who are then approached well in advance to ensure their participation. This year too, preparations for the conference began in January itself. Several meetings were held to make it more productive,” the Raj Bhavan pointed out.