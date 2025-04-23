Seeman pays homage to anti-Hindi protest martyr Rajendran, registers land for memorial

CUDDALORE: Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) Chief Coordinator Seeman on Monday paid homage at the tomb of anti-Hindi protest martyr Rajendran at Rengapillai Mandapam near Parangipettai and registered land for constructing a memorial hall in his honour.

Rajendran, a native of Kallal village in Sivaganga district and a student of Annamalai University, was killed during the 1965 anti-Hindi agitation. Then pursuing a BSc degree, he was shot dead by police during a protest inside the university premises. Owing to the volatile situation prevailing across Tamil Nadu at the time, his body was laid to rest in Parangipettai instead of his native village.

Accompanied by party members, Seeman laid a wreath and paid floral tributes at Rajendran’s tomb. He later proceeded to the Parangipettai Sub-Registrar Office, where he completed the registration of four cents of private land surrounding the tomb. Party functionaries said the land, registered in Seeman’s name, would be used for the construction of a memorial hall dedicated to Rajendran. Construction work is expected to commence shortly.

Earlier in February, Chief Minister M K Stalin had announced the state government’s plans to renovate Rajendran’s tomb as a memorial during an event in Cuddalore. DMK cadres regularly pay homage at the site on Rajendran’s death anniversary each year.