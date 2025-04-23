‘Stop sewage flow into Kiruthumal river’: Farmers federation

MADURAI: Urging the Water Resource Department (WRD) to carry out maintenance works and prevent sewage release into the Kiruthumal river, farmers associated with the Cauvery Vaigai, Kiruthumal Gundar Irrigation Farmers Federation submitted a petition to the WRD officials on Tuesday.

M Arjunan, deputy secretary of the Farmers Federation, said, "The Kiruthumal river is centuries old and flows nearly 86 kilometers from Madurai, Sivagangai, Viruthunagar, to Ramanathapuram. There are over seven shutter dams in the river, and it connects to nearly 73 irrigation tanks, which irrigate over 17,315.51 hectares of cultivation areas. Despite being such an important river, it has been left unmaintained for years. A large amount of sewage is released into the river, and the branch canals of the river are also filled with Seemai Karuvelam trees and invasive plants."

Farmers said that the WRD department should maintain the canal connecting the Viraganur dam to the Krithumal river and widen it to allow 5,000 cubic meters of water to flow through it. Invasive plants and encroachments must also be cleared.

Pointing out intense sewage release and garbage dumping into the river, farmers urged the WRD department to take criminal action against the individuals and local bodies, including the Madurai corporation, for releasing pollutants that affect the river.

Official sources from the WRD department stated that tenders were floated earlier to carry out works in the river, and those works are being undertaken to address the farmers' issue.