TN considers captive breeding of state animal Nilgiri tahr to ensure its long-term survival

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu forest department is considering captive breeding of the Nilgiri tahr, which is the state animal, to ensure long-term survivability. With the species now confined largely to two meta-populations in Grass Hills National Park and Mukurthi National Park, officials see scientific breeding as a critical strategy for long-term survival.

A comprehensive four-day synchronised survey of the Nilgiri tahr begins on April 24, covering Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Chief Wildlife Warden Rakesh Kumar Dogra, speaking at the survey's launch in Coimbatore, said: "When I was DFO in Ooty, we did preliminary work and identified a site for captive breeding, but the project never materialised. Now, it's imperative we pursue scientific captive breeding," Dogra told The New Indian Express.

"This will support our relocation efforts. The Advanced Institute of Wildlife Conservation is assessing habitat suitability, and captive-bred tahrs can be integrated with wild populations to repopulate suitable habitats," he added.

The survey, flagged off by Additional Chief Secretary for Environment, Forests, and Climate Change Supriya Sahu, involves multiple teams traversing 176 blocks in Tamil Nadu -- up from 140 last year due to new tahr sightings. Kerala will simultaneously survey 89 blocks.

Sahu said, "Captive breeding, backed by scientific expertise and partnerships with Indian and international institutions, is a path we must explore to ensure the Nilgiri tahr's survival."

Yash Veer Bhatnagar, IUCN country representative, told TNIE the revival of the Przewalski's horse and Arabian oryx are examples of successful captive breeding.