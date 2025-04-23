Vellore court acquits murder accused, orders action against cop, VAO for fabricating evidence

VELLORE: The Principal Sessions Court in Vellore on Monday acquitted a man accused of murder and directed departmental action against a police inspector and a Village Administrative Officer (VAO) for fabricating evidence to secure a wrongful conviction.

Delivering the verdict, Principal Sessions Judge P L Murugan ruled that the prosecution had failed to establish charges of kidnapping and murder against Hayathbasha @ Naikadi Hayathbasha, who had spent several months in judicial custody. The judge noted that the case was built on weak circumstantial evidence and plagued by “serious investigative lapses”.

The case pertained to the death of a man, also named Hayathbasha, whose body was discovered in a coconut grove in Kallur village, Vellore district, in October 2023. Police had alleged that the accused, a friend of the deceased, killed him following repeated quarrels over personal remarks made about the accused’s wife. Investigators claimed the two had consumed alcohol together on the night of October 11 before proceeding to a nearby field, where the accused allegedly bludgeoned the victim to death with an iron rod.

However, the court found the prosecution’s narrative riddled with inconsistencies. There were no eyewitnesses, no motive backed by direct evidence, and no forensic link to the accused. The claim that the deceased had called the accused before the incident was unsupported by call detail records—an omission the court described as “a fatal flaw in the investigation”.