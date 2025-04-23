Will decide on old pension scheme at right time: Finance Minister Thennarasu

CHENNAI: Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu on Tuesday said the state government will take decisions about the demands of its employees and teachers, including the one about reverting to old pension scheme, at an appropriate time, in consultation with Chief Minister MK Stalin.

Thennarasu said this while responding to a query from AIADMK MLA Maragatham Kumaravel as to whether the government would come forward to fulfil its promise on reverting to the old pension scheme.

Responding, Thennarasu said the CM is very much concerned about the welfare of government employees. “In the budget for 2025-26, I have made many announcements for government employees.

As far as the pension scheme is concerned, the government has formed a committee headed by rural development secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi. The government has specified the terms of reference and deadline for submitting the report. The unions of government employees have also expressed their views about this committee. Appropriate decisions will be taken in consultation with the CM.”

Meanwhile, government employees and teachers took out processions across the state on Tuesday pressing for their demand. The JACTTO-GEO had said the government should fulfil the demands of the employees, including reverting to the old pension scheme by April 30, or else they would intensify their agitation.