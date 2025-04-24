After question paper leak, TN bars private B.Ed colleges from exam duties

COIMBATORE: Following the leak of the Tamil Nadu Teacher Education University (TNTEU) question paper titled ‘Creating an Inclusive School’ in August 2024, the higher education department put in restrictions against private B.Ed. colleges this academic year.

This includes tasks such as conducting examinations in private college centres, establishing an evaluation centre and utilising their teaching staff as invigilators in examinations.

These decisions to prevent malpractice, were taken recently by top officials of the higher education department and not TNTEU. Besides, the recent semester exams were held under supervision of the Directorate of Collegiate Education (DCE).

Official sources said until last semester, exams were held at government, aided and self-financing colleges, and invigilators were appointed from the same type of institution for exam duty. But this time, the exams which were held from March 26 to April 7 across the state, were conducted only at government and aided colleges. Students from self-financing colleges took their exams at government and aided colleges under the supervision of invigilators from the same type of institutions, thereby relieving self-financing colleges from all exam-related duties.

An officer from TNTEU administration told TNIE, “In addition to these changes, evaluation centres have also not been allotted to self-financing colleges this time. For instance, an evaluation centre that is usually allocated at a private college in Salem every year has now been allocated to an aided college. This time, evaluation centres have been set up only at nine government and aided colleges and at TNTEU.”