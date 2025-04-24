Chennai Metro to acquire 60 acres for Airport–Kilambakkam corridor; double-decker flyover planned along GST Road

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) will kick off the process of acquiring 60 acres of land for its latest expansion - a 15.5km southern corridor that will connect Chennai Airport with the Kilambakkam bus terminus (KCBT).

The move comes after the state granted in-principle approval for the Phase-I extension on April 17.

The tracks in this corridor will be built as a double-decker flyover - an elevated road on the first level with the metro line above it. The alignment will largely follow GST Road in an attempt to minimise disruption and reduce the need for extensive land acquisition.

CMRL has confirmed that 28 acres required for the project is privately owned, while the remaining 30 acres belong to various government departments. Officials are expected to negotiate with private landowners near Pallavaram and Perungulathur, and with central authorities for access to defence land near the airport.