Couple arrested for murdering newborn in TN; body found in burning garbage heap

ARIYALUR: A couple here was arrested on Wednesday for murdering their newborn son on April 7 and disposing of the body in a burning heap of garbage pile, the police said. The accused have been identified as Madhivanan (35) of Sendurai and his wife Divya (27).

According to the police, the couple already has two children. Divya, who was undergoing treatment for what she believed was a stomach tumour, fell pregnant. On the night of April 7, she delivered a boy at home, but the baby died shortly afterward.

Discovering the half-burnt body of a baby in the garbage pile, locals soon informed the police.

The Sendurai police who learnt that the baby was Divya’s launched an investigation.

Recently, Divya who is undergoing treatment at the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital under police supervision, confessed to having murdered her baby and disposing of the body following an argument with her husband.

Divya, who is suspected to have hidden her pregnancy, was confronted by Madhivanan when she delivered the baby on the night of April 7. In a heated argument that ensued, Madhivanan, claiming that the baby was not his, threw him down on the floor.

When the baby began crying, Divya smothered him to death. The couple then disposed of the body to conceal the crime, the police said.

On Wednesday, Madhivanan and Divya were arrested.