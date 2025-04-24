Delay in identifying alternate routes delays Madukkarai underpass work

COIMBATORE: The delay in identifying alternate routes and diverting traffic for the Madukkarai Marappalam expansion work has led to increased congestion, and created a traffic bottleneck on the stretch between Kerala and Coimbatore.

"While the Palakkad Railway division was ready to start the work, the delay in mapping alternative routes for road traffic diversion has been under discussion for more than two months and it has halted the entire work," said police sources.

The district police announced a traffic diversion on March 14, and the work was expected to start immediately. However, it was dropped citing difficulties in regulating traffic. As the road traffic remained the same, the underpass expansion was halted.

"Once the district administration approves the traffic diversion, the Railways department (Palakkad division) will initiate the construction of the underpass. The state highways department will develop the junction by acquiring land. However, the proposed route for traffic diversion through Madukkarai Market Road and Chettipalayam Pirivu has another railway crossing (underpass) where a drainage canal disrupts the traffic. Before creating a traffic diversion, this must be fixed," said an official attached with the highways department.

"Heavy vehicles diverted on the Salem - Kochi national highway must access the L&T toll plaza. Many colleges and schools are operating in the stretch and their vehicles will be charged once the diversion is implemented. Hence, an exemption has been sought from toll charges until the diversion is removed," said the official.