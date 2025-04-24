EPS hosts dinner for party MLAs after AIADMK-BJP alliance; justifies decision for alliance

CHENNAI: Ahead of the AIADMK district secretaries meeting on April 25 and executive committee meeting on May 2, party general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami hosted a dinner for party MLAs at his residence on Wednesday.

All MLAs, except senior leader KA Sengottaiyan, were present on the occasion. One MLA could not attend due to personal reasons.

Palaniswami hosted the dinner after the AIADMK and the BJP revived their alliance on April 11.

After the revival of ties with the BJP a few senior leaders had expressed displeasure over this development during internal meetings of the party.

Palaniswami, on Wednesday, is believed to have explained the reasons behind his decision to revive the alliance with the BJP. It may be noted that Palaniswami had been reiterating that unseating the DMK government in the 2026 Assembly election is the sole objective of the AIADMK, and to achieve this, he would align with all like-minded parties to consolidate anti-DMK votes.

AIADMK presidium chairman Thamizhmagan Hussain, senior leaders M Thambidurai, CVe Shanmugam, B Valarmathi and others were present.