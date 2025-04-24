Headmaster donates 250 books, inaugurates mini library at Vellore school on World Book Day

VELLORE: Joseph Anniah, Headmaster of Gundurani Primary School in Jawaghu Hills, inaugurated a mini library at the Melmanavoor Panchayat Union Primary School on Wednesday to mark World Book Day. The headmaster also donated a collection of 250 books worth Rs 8000.

The school’s in-charge (Headmistress), Gomathi, led the initiative. Anniah said Silambarasi, a teacher at the Panchayat School, played a key role in setting up the shelves and organising the collection. The teacher also recited a poem on the occasion.

Speaking to TNIE, Anniah—known for his social service activities in various regional schools—said, “The school requested me to set up a library, so I made it happen. I donated books worth Rs 8,000 and a shelf to house them.”

The library, inaugurated in the presence of all staff members, features a wide range of books, including informational books, children’s literature, and self-development titles. Anniah said that the library would help foster the habit of reading among students and spark intellectual curiosity. He also emphasised the importance of reading to students through various activities.