Illegal hoardings resurface on Railways' land in Coimbatore after Madras HC stay order

COIMBATORE: In a fresh twist to the ongoing tussle over illegal advertisements in Coimbatore, hoardings have resurfaced on Railways’ land, backed by a stay order from the Madras High Court this time. The hoardings that were removed by the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) officials on Railways’ land alongside the Brooke Bond Road for distracting motorists have been again installed by Railways’ officials after the latter filed an appeal in the high court and obtained a stay order.

The city has long grappled with unauthorised hoardings, many of which appear without proper permissions. Courts, on multiple occasions, have flagged these as potential safety hazards, particularly due to the risk of distracting motorists. Despite repeated warnings, hoardings continue to spring up across key locations, often with the tacit approval of local bodies.

A recent legal dispute centred on advertisement boards placed on land belonging to the Indian Railways. Following a high court case, the matter was dismissed, prompting swift action from the civic body. Officials removed the hoardings from railway property, citing the absence of valid permissions. As many as 53 illegal flex hoardings were removed by the civic body officials alongside Brooke Bond Road.

However, private advertising agencies involved in the case filed a fresh petition and managed to obtain an interim stay. Armed with the court's order, hoardings have now been reinstalled in the same locations, sparking concerns over the continued commercialisation of public and semi-public spaces.

When contacted, CCMC Town Planning Officer (TPO) S Kumar acknowledged the current legal status. "The hoardings have been placed once again at the same spots following a stay granted by the high court. Meanwhile, we have also filed an appeal against the stay and illegal hoardings installed by the railways. The state government, through the advocate general, will soon present its arguments. Once the legal process unfolds, appropriate action will be taken to remove them again."