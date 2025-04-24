Illness outbreak in TN's Woraiyur sparks outrage over water, drainage failure

Streets have now been dug up for emergency repairs but locals say it's too late and too reactive. R. Lakshmanan of Minnappan Street pointed to "mindless underground planning" and said, "No one knows where the leaks are or the issue would have been be permanently fixed. Why didn't they notice all these issues before instead of digging up the entire place. All the time officials blame contractors. During rain, the water doesn't drain at all in these narrow channels."

Others like Kaliyamurthy pointed out structural flaws in newly constructed channels. "The mismatch in alignment results in sewage overflow. My house was flooded with waste more than once, and I was down with diarrhoea," he said.

While water samples collected on Monday were declared safe by the Corporation, residents demand accountability.

A senior corporation official said the sewage system and water supply are well separated. He added that upon specific complaints, officials are taking immediate action.

On Wednesday, drinking water was supplied through tankers and pipeline supply is likely to resume on Wednesday, said a corporation official.