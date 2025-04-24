Madras HC orders case against TN minister Ponmudy over alleged hate speech

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered initiation of a suo motu case against Minister for Forests K Ponmudy for his alleged derogatory speech against Saivism, Vaishnavism and women.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh slammed the state police for “staying motionless” for not taking action against the minister even after the court had directed the department to do so.

Finding the minister’s speech “prima facie a hate speech”, Justice Venkatesh issued the orders to initiate the suo motu case. He directed the registry to register the case and place it before the Chief Justice for further action. Justice Venkatesh said the comments made by Ponmudy are “completely derogatory” of women and “deliberately spew” venom on Saivism and Vaishnavism and wounds the religious sentiments of people of these two sects.

Citing the Supreme Court’s orders on hate speech and registration of automatic FIR against persons who make such speeches, the judge said police have to follow the orders of the apex court because there would be “zero tolerance” towards hate speech.Senior counsel P Wilson, representing TN police, told the court that a preliminary inquiry was held on two complaints and were closed after finding that no prima facie case was made out while two petitions filed in the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court were disposed of for want of materials.

Vikas Singh, another senior counsel representing Ponmudy, submitted that only a truncated version of the speech, which was delivered in a closed door meeting, was circulated and the minister was only recollecting what was spoken 40 years ago.

On April 17, Justice Venkatesh issued an ultimatum to the police to register a case by April 23 and warned of taking up suo contempt of court case if the department failed to act.