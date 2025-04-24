New university to be established in Kumbakonam named after former CM M Karunanidhi: TN CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday announced in the State Assembly that a university will soon be established in Kumbakonam in the name of former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi, in recognition of his contributions to the advancement of education in Tamil Nadu.

“In recognition of his tireless efforts for the advancement of education, and his role in formulating various educational initiatives, Karunanidhi, who can be regarded as the university among universities, a university will soon be established in Kumbakonam,” the Chief Minister announced.

Stalin made this statement while accepting requests raised during the Zero Hour by leaders of various political parties, who pointed out that universities have been named after other former Chief Ministers, including K. Kamaraj, M.G. Ramachandran, and J. Jayalalithaa. They contended that it was only appropriate to honour Karunanidhi in the same manner, considering his significant contributions to the education sector.

While leaders from all other parties backed the demand for a university in Karunanidhi's name, members of the AIADMK and BJP did not express any opinion on the matter.