Physical eligibility criteria relaxed for 67 of 76 woman conductors: TN transport minister

CHENNAI: Transport Minister SS Sivasankar informed the Assembly that out of 1,024 persons appointed on compassionate grounds, 76 are women. Of these, 67 women were recruited by relaxing the physical eligibility criteria.

He explained while women’s average height is generally lower than men, the recruitment rules had mandated a minimum height of 160 cm for conductor posts. In several cases where transport employees died while on duty, the only eligible family members were women.

“To support such families, we lowered the minimum height requirement for female conductors from 160 cm to 150 cm,” Sivasankar said.

The minister also said 1,800 permits have been issued for operating mini-buses across, with the scheme set to launch in the second week of May. He added an extension of one kilometre beyond the 25 km route limit would be allowed if a hospital, college, temple, or other key public institution falls just outside the designated route.

Key announcements