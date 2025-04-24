Raj Bhavan denies ‘power struggle’ claims; says annual VCs’ conference is planned academic event

CHENNAI: Raj Bhavan on Wednesday denounced as “mischievous” the reports which project the forthcoming annual conference of leaders of higher educational institutions including vice chancellors of universities in the state to be part of a ‘power struggle’ between the Raj Bhavan and the state government.

"It is unfortunate that some ill-informed media reports have given this well-intentioned academic exercise a political twist. These reports are misleading and far from the truth," the Raj Bhavan said in a statement.

“Preparations for each year’s conference begins several months in advance, meetings with the vice-chancellors and eminent experts of academia and industries are held to design the structure of the conference, select the topics and themes for deliberations and identify the eminent resource persons across the country who are then approached well in advance to ensure their participation. This year, too, preparations for the conference began in January itself. Several meetings were held to make it more productive,” the Raj Bhavan said.

The statement also underscored the point that annual conferences of leaders of higher educational institutions are carefully planned and organised in April every year since 2022 by the governor in which eminent leaders of academia and industries from Tamil Nadu and across the country participate.