Students upset as Bharathidasan University delays revaluation results

TIRUCHY: Students from colleges affiliated with Bharathidasan University are upset as results of revaluation for the December semester, have not been released yet for the past two months

Many students who were not happy with their score or failed had applied for revaluation in February, paying revaluation charges of Rs 750 per paper and Rs 400 for a copy of the evaluated answer scripts. Shamsher Ahmed, state president of the Students Federation of India said around 1,000 students had applied for revaluation. Sources in the University said they received around 800 revaluation requests.

With the results not announced yet, students say they will have to sit for the arrear exam by paying Rs 75 per paper. "I might be writing an exam I've already passed, but I won't know it until the revaluation results are released," said Rahul (name changed) a student.

Another student, Abbas (name changed), said the university officials had assured them that the best of the two scores would be considered once both results are available.

A senior university official, speaking on condition of anonymity, attributed the delay to logistical challenges. "The revaluation process involves sorting of generally over 2,000 answer scripts by subject codes and assigning them to available evaluators. Delays occur due to faculty unavailability. Each script is stored carefully and reviewed thoroughly," said the official.

The revaluation process should have been completed within three weeks to a month, "We are working to speed up the process and results will be announced in the coming days" another official added.

Despite several attempts, Jeya Prakash, controller of examinations ( incharge) was not available for comment. The SFI has pasted posters around the BDU campus condemning the delay and warning of protests if results are not declared at the earliest.