TN highways department to remove encroachments on Palladam-Avinashi-Puliampatti Road following fatal accident

TIRUPPUR: Following the death of a 75-year-old powerloom unit worker in a road accident on Monday, the state highways department is planning to remove encroachments on the Palladam-Avinashi-Puliampatti Road. The highways department has given time to shop owners till May 2 to remove the encroachments.

According to sources, Rajan of Odakkadu Thottam died in an accident, and the locals faulted the encroachments as the reason for his death.

GV Ravikumar, a social activist from Avinashi, said, "In particular, Puliampatti Road in Avinashi is heavily occupied. The road, which should be 7m wide, is just 4m wide. Of this, a metre and a half has been encroached on both sides. As there are hospitals, court buildings, taluk and agri department offices, and schools on the road, traffic snarls are a regular affair and accidents are commonplace. Therefore, the encroachments must be removed, and alternative spaces should be provided to vegetable vendors who have set up shops on the roadside. We have also taken this up with the highway department officials."

K Karthikeyan, president of Avinashi All Traders Association, said, "There are many encroachments on both sides of the main roads in Avinashi city, often leading to accidents. One person also died on Monday. The authorities must remove the encroachments at the earliest, failing which we plan to mobilise the public and other organisations and stage a massive protest on April 29."

A senior official of the state highways department in Tiruppur said, "Roadside encroachments are scheduled to be removed from May 2. Shop owners can clear the encroachments before. The department will not be responsible for any damage or disruption caused during removal."