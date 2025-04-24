TN leads India with USD 14.65 billion in electronics exports in FY25, driven by PLI scheme: Industries minister Rajaa

CHENNAI: The state has established itself as India’s electronics export powerhouse, recording shipments worth USD 14.65 billion in the financial year 2024-25, according to Industries Minister Dr TRB Rajaa.

The state accounted for 41.3% of the country’s total electronics exports during the year, highlighting its growing dominance in a sector that is increasingly central to India’s manufacturing strategy. In comparison, Tamil Nadu recorded USD 9.56 billion in electronics exports during the previous financial year, 2023-24.

Karnataka, ranked second, registered USD 7.85 billion in exports - 22.09% of the national total. Combined, these two southern states contributed approximately 64% of India’s total electronics exports.

These figures underscore Tamil Nadu’s expanding role in the global electronics supply chain, as both state and national policymakers work to position India as a competitive alternative to China in manufacturing.

The surge in exports has been fuelled by increased investment from multinational corporations and targeted incentives provided under India’s Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme. Of particular note is the Rs 25,000 crore PLI scheme for manufacturing electronic components, which Dr Rajaa highlighted in a post on social media platform X. He described it as a strong endorsement of Tamil Nadu’s long-standing strategy to move up the electronics value chain, particularly by expanding into component manufacturing.

The PLI scheme aims to boost domestic production of critical electronic components - such as batteries, displays, camera modules, and printed circuit boards (PCBs) - to strengthen India’s electronics ecosystem and reduce reliance on imports.