Woman arrested in Dindigul for poisoning newborn daughter; body recovered from backyard

DINDIGUL: In a case of suspected female infanticide, a 23-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly poisoning her newborn daughter to death at Kodai Road in Dindigul on Wednesday evening.

The arrested was identified as Sivasakthi. A police source said Balamurugan (32), a mechanic, and his wife Sivasakthi were residents of J Uthupatti near Kodai Road. The couple has a five-year-old girl. Against this backdrop, Sivasakthi got pregnant for the second time and delivered a girl on April 16 at a government hospital.

Sources said Sivasakthi was unhappy after the birth of her second girl. On April 20, the newborn died under mysterious circumstances and was buried behind the house. When the local medical officers interrogated Sivasakthi about her child’s death, she remained unresponsive.

Suspecting foul play, they lodged a complaint with the Ammainaickanur police. On Wednesday, a police team along with revenue officials and forensic experts exhumed the mortal remains of the baby.

During interrogation, Sivasakthi allegedly confessed to killing the baby as she didn’t want a girl child. She was arrested and remanded in custody.