11-year-old Ariyalur boy drowns in well in bid to save mother

ARIYALUR: An 11-year-old boy drowned in a farm well near Keezhapalur in the district while attempting to save his mother who accidentally fell into it on Thursday. The 27-year-old woman, who slipped and fell while attempting to pull back her calf which strayed too close to the well, was rescued along with the animal, the police said.

P Surya, wife of Premkumar from Thiruppeyar, along with her son Ratchagan on Thursday took her cattle to graze in the nearby fields.

While they were tending to the cattle, a calf from the herd wandered towards the farm well. Surya tried to pull it back but ended up falling into the well along with the calf.

On seeing this, Ratchagan jumped into the well in order to rescue her. He, however, drowned. Hearing Surya’s cries, locals rescued her and the calf, police said.

While Surya was admitted to the government hospital, the Keezhapalur police recovered Ratchagan’s body and sent it to the Ariyalur Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy. Police have registered a case.