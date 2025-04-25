25-year-old man gets double life sentence for murdering friend inside house in 2021

TENKASI: The Additional District Court in Tenkasi on Thursday sentenced a 25-year-old man to double life imprisonment for hacking his friend to death in 2021. The court also sentenced the convict, A Mahadevan to an additional seven years of imprisonment for criminal intimidation and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000. The judge ordered that all sentences need to be served consecutively.

Judge S Manojkumar of District Additional Court pronounced the verdict and convicted A Mahadevan alias Varippuli, of Kambli near Aykudi, for murdering his friend V Mahadevan alias Deva (25) of the same village.

According to the prosecution, Varippuli and Deva were close friends, but over time, frequent quarrels had strained their relationship. On June 19, 2021, Deva was asleep in his house while his father Velsamy, mother Muppidathi, and brother Kadarkarai were present at home. Varippuli allegedly entered the house with a sickle, and repeatedly stabbed Deva to death. He died on the spot. Upon witnessing the gruesome attack, Deva’s family members tried to apprehend the assailant, but Varippuli threatened to kill them too and fled the scene.

Following a complaint lodged by the victim’s father, Aykudi police registered a case and arrested the accused. Additional Public Prosecutor S Velusamy appeared for the state.