'Damaged heritage structure yet to be restored'

DHARMAPURI: History enthusiasts here urged the district administration to restore a 17th-century rock structure which was damaged during the construction of the Dharmapuri-Harur road two years ago.

During the road construction several trees were cut down and dozens of encroachments were cleared. However, a structure constructed centuries ago for weary merchants to rest and feed their horses was damaged during the work at Rajapettai. However, two years later, there have been no efforts to restore it.

Speaking to TNIE, a history enthusiast S Kumar, said, "In Rajapettai, along the Harur-Dharmapuri road, lies a bunch of broken rocks which had been lying there neglected for close to three years. However, these are not merely rocks on the roadside. It was a 'mandapam' constructed in the 17th century for use by travellers and merchants to rest. The lake near this stone also provided horses with water and thick shrubs fed the horses. It also functioned as a waypoint or marker alerting the people where they were. So it was a significant monument. Now it is merely broken rocks."

History Professor at the Dharmapuri Arts College, C Chandrasekhar said, "Nearly a year ago we had filed a petition seeking the administration to restore the monument. It is not a complicated process. We just need to reassemble the pieces which the administration is easily capable of. It could be relocated and preserved in the Dharmapuri Arts College or any other area if restoration is difficult at the site. But watching the monument lying in neglect is unacceptable."

The curator of the Dharmapuri Site Museum was not reachable for comment. Meanwhile, senior revenue officials have assured to look into the matter and take necessary steps.